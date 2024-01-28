Delhi: 30-year-old jumps in front of Metro train at INA station, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's INA metro station, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday and the deceased was identified as Ajitesh Singh, a resident of the national capital’s Satya Niketan area.

Commuters waiting at the metro station remained stunned after seeing the incident in front of their eyes.

Incident captured on CCTV

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the station, showing a man jumping from platform-2 in front of a Metro train heading towards Samaypur Badli.

Motives behind suicide ye to be determined

"Singh was identified through a call that came on his mobile phone," a senior police officer said.

“The dead body was shifted to the mortuary at the Trauma Centre and further investigation is underway to determine the motives behind Singh's decision to take this tragic step,” said the official.

(With agencies input)