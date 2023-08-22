G20 Summit: Delhi Police requests Chief Secretary to declare public holiday from September 8-10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 2023 G-20 New Delhi summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan.

In view of the upcoming G-20 summit next month, the Delhi Police has urged the Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from September 8 to 10. The Delhi Police has also requested the Chief Secretary to pass an order for commercial and business establishments to remain closed in 'controlled zones' during the time of the summit.

Delhi LG takes stock of preparations

Earlier on August 20, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena took stock of preparations related to the summit and directed officials to address traffic congestion issues at specified places. In addition, he also inspected several hotels at Aerocity, a hotel near Bhikaji Cama Place and another near Mathura Road during his inspection.

Two-day G20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.