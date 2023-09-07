G20 Summit: No trucks, heavy vehicles allowed in Delhi from September 7. Check full advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel stand guard at a barricaded road near Raisina Road ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, in New Delhi

G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions in the national capital will be implemented from Thursday (September 7, today) onwards in order to ensure smooth safe and secure atmosphere in Delhi as it hosts G20 Summit on September 9, 10.

According to traffic advisory, Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicle (MGVs), Light Goods Vehicle (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter from Delhi borders from September 7, 9 pm onwards to September 10, 11:59 pm.

However, goods vehicles having valid 'No Entry Permissions' carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

In addition to this, HGV/MGV/LGV already present in Delhi will be allowed to ply on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road from September 7, 9 pm onwards to September 10, 11:59 pm.

Meanwhile, No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from September 9, 5 pm onwards to September 10, 11:59 pm.

However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District.

All Government Departments, Offices, Organizations, Undertakings, Corporations, Boards, Statuary Bodies, Educational Institutions, etc. of Central and State Government located in the NCT of Delhi shall remain closed from September 8-10.

All Private Offices, Educational and other Institutions located in the NCT of Delhi shall remain closed from September 8-10.

