Image Source : PTI/FILE Excise policy scam: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Delhi excise policy scam: In a latest update to the alleged excise policy scam, a Delhi court dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday. According to reports, the bail was denied by Special Judge MK Nagpal, saying the "stage was not fit" for the same.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer necessary for investigation. However, the application was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which asserted that the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and that the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal agency also said it had found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

What court said about Sisodia's role?

Earlier on March 31, the court had dismissed Sisodia's bail application in a corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed that the release of Sisodia, at the moment, would "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

CBI questions Kejriwal

Earlier on April 16, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI asked him around 56 questions on the excise policy case and that he answered them all. Emerging after about nine hours of questioning by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, Kejriwal slammed the BJP saying it wants to finish the AAP "but it will not happen".

About the Excise Policy scam

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped. The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

