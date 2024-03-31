Delhi: YouTuber arrested for burning police barricade for reels, doing stunts on flyover | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/DELHI POLICE Screengrab of the viral video

A 25-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer was arrested for performing stunts with his SUV on a busy flyover in the national capital and setting up a Delhi Police barricade on fire in an attempt to make reels on social media, officials said on Saturday (March 30). The YouTuber was identified as Pradeep Dhaka, a resident of Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, and was arrested from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. The police have issued a fine of Rs 36,000 against him for violation of traffic rules and regulations.

The vehicle was impounded under 39/112 MV Act, 100. 2/177 MV Act, 184MV Act at Paschim Vihar East police station.

How did the police find out?

The police official said that he received an information regarding severe traffic violation by a modified car (Golden colour) through social media platform X, in which the person was seen in a video in his ISUZU HI-Lander 2WD MT at main flyover outer ring road at Paschim Vihar resulting in blocking the road leading to a heavy traffic jam.

Another official said that another video was spotted on X in which the same person was seen setting up a police barricade on fire after putting a chemical on it.

“A team of outer district police was taken to identify him and take an appropriate action against him,” the official said.

The police scanned his profile on social media and it ws found that Dhaka is a YouTuber and made videos for making reels and uploading them.

But he violated traffic rules and damaged the government property, the officer added.

Case registered

Some few fake plastic weapons were also found from his vehicle, the police said.

The officer said the case has been registered against Dhaka at Nihal Vihar police station as the second video where he burnt the barricade was shot in that area.

The police said that Dhaka and his family members were also booked for preventing public servant in discharging their duty as they resisted the police officers who went to nab him from his house.

DCP Chiram has requested all content creators to follow traffic rules and obtain proper permission before shooting such videos.

(With PTI inputs)

