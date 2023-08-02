Delhi weather: Light rain likely in national capital, Yamuna recedes below warning mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Light rain likely in national capital

Delhi weather: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the national capital is likely to witness cloudy skies and light rain today. The forecast by the weathermen showed high humidity will cause some inconvenience to city residents. However, intermittent rains are predicted over the next five to six days with the intensity peaking over the weekend. Apart from this, the water level of the Yamuna dropped below the warning mark of 204.5 on August 2.

The Safdarjung Observatory today recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal and the maximum temperature es expected to settle around 37 degrees celsius.

Bountiful rains that hit the national capital in July gave the city its best air quality in five years. According to a data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the average maximum temperature dropped to its lowest level since 2016.

Following incessant rains in Delhi, the Yamuna River breached the threshold on July 9. However, the water level has dropped below the warning mark. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 204.26 metres at 8 am. Due to torrential rain, the national capital grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and floods in July.

Subsequently, heavy rain in the river's upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.