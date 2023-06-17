Delhi Weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky, very light drizzle under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Weather

Delhi weather: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal during the season. It was a cloudy morning and the India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky and very light drizzle at one or two places with gusty winds.

Rain brought respite to Delhiites

Earlier on Friday, the rain brought respite to Delhiites amid scorching heat in the national capital. The fresh spell of rain lashed parts of Delhi NCR under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region.

Delhi witnessed 7 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 on Saturday.

AQI was moderate

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding the humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 71 per cent. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 127 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.