Delhi weather: IMD forecasts rain on January 31 amid extreme cold wave in national capital region

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Delhi-NCR likely to see rain on January 31

India Meteorological Department on Monday forecasted light rainfall or very light thundershower activities on January 31 in the Delhi-NCR area.

"We expect very light maybe some light rainfall or very light thundershower activity to happen on January 31 in Delhi. And, of course, we are monitoring it day to day. If there is any upgrade or downgrade in the warning, we will be doing it simultaneously," IMD Scientist Soma Sen said.

In the plains, we expect the fog conditions to reduce significantly due to the approach of active western disturbances, she added.

"The temperatures, especially minimum temperatures, will start to rise due to the approach of the western disturbances. So, in fact for Delhi for example this morning 6.8 was the minimum. It is likely to shift upwards entire northwest India, we are expecting a two to four-degree rise during the next three to four days, and maximum temperatures likely to fall slightly because cloudy conditions will happen and it is likely to fall slightly. So, overall, a bit eventful week during the next coming days," she predicted.

Also read: Kharge targets Nitish Kumar, says one person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken opposition