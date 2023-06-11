Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD predicts hotter days in Delhi, but no heatwave conditions

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi is likely to witness hotter days with clear skies and dry weather over the next few days. However, the Met Office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week. Though, such conditions may occur in isolated places.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Maximum temperature expected to hover around 42°C

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 67 per cent, it said.

The department has predicted strong surface winds during the day, with a speed of 25-35 kmph, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Delhi can expect hotter days

“Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the IMD predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days. Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places,” the IMD said.

Normal to above-normal maximum temperatures predicted

Earlier, the Met department had predicted normal to above-normal maximum temperatures in June across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region. The IMD's extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the MOK is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Delhi by June 27. On June 8, the southwest monsoon hit India with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal.