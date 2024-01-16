Delhi: Water supply to be affected in several areas on January 18 and 19 | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Water supply will be affected in several areas in the national capital on January 18 and 19 due to the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday (January 16). The Board advised the residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be made available on request.

"Due to installation of flowmeter in South Delhi rising main at Sonia Vihar WTP and other maintenance works, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 16 hours. The water supply will not be available on January 18 from 10 am to morning of January 19," the DJB said in a notice.

According to the DJB, the water supply will be affected in Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji and Govindpuri.

Other areas where water supply will remain affected for 16 hours from January 18 include Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur and parts of the NDMC area.

(With PTI inputs)