Delhi: Two children killed, another battling for life after wall of under-construction building collapses

Two children were killed and another battling for life in the hospital after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Jaitpur area on Friday.

Three children were buried under the debris due to the collapse of the wall of a house under-construction, said the officials.

Two of the three children died on the spot, while one was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, they added.

The fire department received information about the accident at 6.30 pm on Friday.

The construction work was going on in D Block Khadda Colony when suddenly the wall collapsed.

Notably, the accident happened when there was a complete ban on construction work in Delhi.

