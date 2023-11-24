Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Delhi: Two children killed, another battling for life after wall of under-construction building collapses

In the shocking incident, the wall of the under-construction fell on the three children causing the deaths of two. Another injured child was admitted to a local hospital.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: November 24, 2023 23:37 IST
Two children died in the incident.
Two children died in the incident.

Two children were killed and another battling for life in the hospital after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Jaitpur area on Friday.

Three children were buried under the debris due to the collapse of the wall of a house under-construction, said the officials.

Two of the three children died on the spot, while one was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, they added.

The fire department received information about the accident at 6.30 pm on Friday.

The construction work was going on in D Block Khadda Colony when suddenly the wall collapsed.

Notably, the accident happened when there was a complete ban on construction work in Delhi.

