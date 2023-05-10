Delhi road rage case: Four held for assaulting man in Nangloi

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Four accused arrested

Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four motorcyclists for allegedly assaulting a man after stopping his car in Nangloi. The police action comes after a video which was recorded by the dash camera of the victim's vehicle went viral.

The four accused, who do not have any previous criminal record, were identified from the video. The incident, a case of road rage, took place on Sunday night near Nangloi metro station, they said.

On Monday, Praveen Jangra shared a video on Twitter, saying, "Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up.

All this happened at Nangloi railway/metro station. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons."

The video showed four people on three motorcycles stopping the car under the metro station building. They park their motorcycles right in front of Jangra's car in the middle of the road.

Some passersby also stop briefly to see the altercation. The accused can be heard abusing Jangra and asking him to step out of the car. Jangra can be heard saying "I committed a mistake, I am sorry".

The accused then leave on their motorcycles. Police said their investigation revealed the four had an altercation with Jangra over the use of dipper light by the motorcyclists.

After Jangra shared the tweet, several police teams were constituted to nab the accused.

Based on CCTV footage and other electronic means, all the four persons were apprehended from Mundka, Nangloi and Mangolpuri areas, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

They don't have any previous criminal record and the matter was found to be a case of road rage, he said, adding legal action has been initiated against them.

