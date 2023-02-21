Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi records 'warmest' day in February in last 55 years | DETAILS.

Delhi weather updates: Delhi recorded the third-highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Airport in south Delhi recorded 33.6 degree Celsius, the third-highest temperature in February since 1969.

The city has been witnessing a rise in temperature for the past few days. "In the national capital, the minimum temperature is already above 10 degrees but due to western disturbances, it may fall by one degree, however, there may be no significant change in weather over Delhi-NCR," IMD scientist Naresh said told media.

IMD weather update:

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature, at the range of 23-28 degrees Celsius over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 15 to 20, is above normal by 5-11 degrees. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it has reached upto 28-33 degrees during February 18-20 and it is also above normal by 5- 9 degrees, it said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The IMD said that higher than normal maximum temperature over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa may be attributed to the absence of any active western disturbance in February and dry spell prevailing over the plains and subdued rainfall/snowfall over hills.

"With shifting of lower level anti-cyclone towards northern parts of central Arabian Sea, it may cause maximum Temperatures to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region during next three days and no significant change thereafter. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal over many parts of the above region by 5-7 degrees Celsius during next three days," the IMD predicted.



