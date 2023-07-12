Delhi: Police, local administration rescue people, their livestock from Yamuna floodplains | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raging Yamuna in Delhi

Delhi: In view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River, efforts are underway to rescue people and their livestock from the low-lying area in the national capital. As of now, police and local administration are engaged in evacuating people along with their livestock from Yamuna floodplains in Delhi as the river breached its all-time high mark on Wednesday. Moreover, Delhi BJP leaders, including party MPs and MLAs also met people displaced from the Yamuna flood plains and provided them with food and other relief material.

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting on Thursday

Concerned over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Lt Governor VK Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday.

L-G Saxena inspected the Yamuna river which swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday. In an interaction with the reporters, Saxena said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.

Delhi ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj take stock of relief measures

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday also took stock of relief measures. Revenue Minister Atishi visited the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot. She also interacted with the affected people.

Whereas, Saurabh Bharadwaj took a motorboat tour of various parts of the Yamuna in the Civil Lines area of the city.

Atishi said, "Floods are a natural calamity, but as a government, it is our responsibility to assist and provide necessary facilities to the affected people. In this regard, we have set up relief camps for people from the Khadar areas."