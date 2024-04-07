Delhi: Over 6,500 booked for drunk driving in 3 months, violations up by 22 pc in city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police expressed concern on Sunday about the significant increase in incidents of drunken driving during the first quarter of 2024. The police said that this concerning trend underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on Delhi’s roads.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, during the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024, the city police Police conducted special drives against drunken driving and booked 6,591 violators. This is a significant increase compared to 399 violations in 2022 and 5,384 violations in 2023.

22 pc rise in offence

Compared to the corresponding period last year, there was a rise of 22 per cent, with 5,384 challans issued for this offence in 2023. “According to the statistics, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases related to drink and driving during the period of January to March 2024 compared to the corresponding period in the previous years. The rise in such incidents is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public,” the Delhi police said in an official statement.

Top ten traffic circles

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. This analysis provides insights into areas where traffic violations are most prevalent, enabling targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

These top ten circles include Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Model Town, Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar, and Rohini among others.

“In response to this concerning surge in cases, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on drunken driving. Strict enforcement measures, including increased checking, and breathalyser tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour,” the statement said.

Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to prioritise safety

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police urged the citizens of Delhi to prioritise safety and exhibit responsible behaviour while driving. It is crucial for every individual to acknowledge the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol and abstain from doing so, as stated in an official statement by the Delhi police.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads," it added.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police underscored the significance of community engagement in addressing the issue of drunken driving. Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any suspected cases of drunken driving, thus playing a role in the collective endeavour to establish safer roads for all, the police emphasized.

