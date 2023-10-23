Delhi: Part of foot over-bridge collapses after being hit by loaded trailer in Laxmi Nagar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A part of the bridge was separated after the accident

A foot over-bridge partially collapsed after being hit by a crane being transported on a carriage truck in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, said the police official on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Pusta Road near Lalita Park late Sunday night. According to the police, when the truck was transporting the crane from the Akshardham Temple area to Burari, a part of the crane hit the foot over-bridge, causing it to collapse partially.

"A portion of a foot-over bridge in Laxmi Nagar collapsed after a loaded trailer got stuck under it. Last night at 00:34 AM a PCR call was received at PS Laxmi Nagar that foot-over bridge had fallen on road near Lalita Park. On receiving the call, local police reached the spot and found that one big trailer vehicle loaded a crane near Akshardham Temple and it was being transported to Burari, Delhi via Geeta Colony Pusta road. At about 00:30 hrs when the trailer truck was passing under the Lalita Park footover bridge, the loaded crane got stuck. Due to this one portion of the bridge collapsed on the road and blocked one side traffic," the said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, the officials said adding the road has been cleared and traffic is running smoothly.

"The truck driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar (28), could not assess the height of the foot over-bridge. Thankfully, neither was anyone on the bridge nor below it," he said.

The officials said the truck dragged the collapsed portion of the over-bridge on for a few metres before coming to a halt.

A case under sections of negligence and rash driving was registered. The police arrested the accused truck driver.

(With PTI inputs)