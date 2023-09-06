G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro services to commence from 4:00 am between September 8 to 10 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : DMRC (TWITTER) Delhi metro train

G20 Summit 2023: To facilitate the general public, police personnel, and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. for the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, the Delhi Metro train services will now start from 04:00 am from terminal stations of all the lines for three days i.e, for September 8, 9 and 10 (Friday to Sunday).

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 am. After 06:00 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all the lines.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, wrote a letter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, requesting him to start Metro services in the national capital from 4:00 am on September 8, 9 and 10 as it will help in the commute of police personnel involved in security arrangements during the G20 Summit 2023.

UPDATE by DMRC on METRO STATIONS:

All metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (8th to 10th September) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding or deboarding of passengers will be allowed on 9 and 10 September 2023 due to security constraints.

However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on 9 and 10 September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations.

PARKING UPDATE by DMRC:

Parking at all metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for three Metro stations falling in the New Delhi district. Parking at these three stations namely- Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 04:00 AM of 8th September 2023 till 12:00 PM of 11th September 2023.

In view of this prestigious G-20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumors.

