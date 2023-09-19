Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
Delhi: Man, staying in live-in relationship, shoots self

A man staying in a live-in relationship in south Delhi shot himself dead, police said.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick7 New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2023 15:05 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in south Delhi, the police said on Tuesday (September 19).

The victim was identified as Rajesh Tomer, a resident of Sangam Vihar and a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.

The reason for the suicide was not known.

The police said that they received a call in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday informing about the incident.

"A team was rushed to the spot and they found a body in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his head. A forensic team was summoned, and they recovered an empty cartridge along with a homemade pistol containing three live cartridges," a senior police officer said.

The police probe found that Tomer had been staying with his live-in partner and her three children for the last six years.

"Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) are currently underway, and a case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Tigri Police Station," police said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

