Delhi: 40-year-old man jumps in front of metro at AIIMS station, dies

The incident took place around 10 am.

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before an incoming metro train at AIIMS station in Delhi on Friday. According to the senior police officer, the deceased was identified through his Aadhaar card as Amit Singh, a resident of Bihar.

The incident took place around 10 am. Following the incident, the police were informed and the body was shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

Man died on spot

According to a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the victim purportedly jumped, he hit his head which resulted in immediate death at the spot. Further investigation is underway.

The police further said that the situation at the spot is normal. The crime and forensics teams have been called and proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are going on.

More suicide cases

On Monday, a 31-year-old librarian died killed after allegedly jumping before a moving metro train at Delhi's Najafgarh station. The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station. The victim has been identified as Ajay Arjun Sharma. According to the police, he is a resident of East of Kailash.

In June too, a man died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train here. According to police, the incident took place at the Sector 52 station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor. In May, a 32-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Noida Sector-34 metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district.

(With PTI inputs)