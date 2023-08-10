Delhi govt advises parents to make sure children don't carry mobile phones to schools

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory on restrictions of use of mobile phones in school premises requesting parents to ensure that their wards do not carry cell phones to the school.

"Parents are requested to ensure that their wards do not carry mobile phones in the school premises... mobile phones should strictly not be allowed in the classrooms," said Delhi government's advisory on restrictions on the use of mobile phones in school premises.

Teachers and other staff have also been asked to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

“Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school,” a DoE circular said.

School authorities have been asked to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency. This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

