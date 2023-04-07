Delhi fire: Massive blaze erupts at godown in Samalkha Kapashera area; no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi fire: Massive blaze erupts at godown in Samalkha Kapashera area

Delhi fire: In a tragic incident, a huge fire broke out in a godown in the Samalkha Kapashera area on Thursday night. According to the fire department, the incident occurred at Sonia Gandhi camp. The officials said that at least 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the flame as soon as information was received. They also added that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire tenders rushed to spot

"We received a call around 9:38 PM, stating that a fire broke out in a wooden store and this is Sonia Gandhi camp at Samalkha Kapashera area. 16 fire tenders are working to extinguish the fire. No causality reported so far" said Satpal Bhardwaj ( divisional officer ) fire department.

Earlier on March 15, a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Wazirpur area. According to reports, one fireman was injured while trying to douse the flames.

(With ANI inputs)

