Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory in Nilothi village, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot | WATCH

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village in the national capital. According to Delhi Fire Services, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the fire incident. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals showed huge quantities of plastic pipe stored at the premises. Huge clouds of smoke were seen billowing out from the site of the blaze. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, a plastic factory caught fire in northwest Delhi's Bawana. Six fire personnel were injured during the dousing operation at the building. 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.

"Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged," an official said.