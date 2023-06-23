Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Wazirabad, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi man stabbed to death in Wazirabad

Delhi crime: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his acquaintance due to personal enmity in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Friday (June 23).

The accused person was arrested.

According to a top police official, the information about the stabbing incident was received at around 10.40 am on Thursday. The victim was identified as Md. Faizan and accused Abdul Mashad.

Police describe the incident

Faizan was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital soon after the incident, after which he was declared brought dead. The police said that Abdul stabbed Faizan and fled from the spot on a motorcycle with a friend who awaited him at a nearby location.

The victim sustained a stab injury below the chest and died, the police said.

Both the victim and the accused knew each other for over a year during which they consumed drugs together, the police said after the enquiry. They allegedly had a fight during one such occasion.

A case of murder under Section 302 was registered against the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

Crime incidents in Delhi lately

A spate of criminal incidents has been reported lately which included the killing of a Delhi University student, two sisters in the RK Puram area.

A war of words broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena with the former stating that the latter along with the Union Home MInistry was responsible for the law and order in the national capital and alleged that they failed.

"Though I am of the firm opinion that the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which was made public last year, should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (M1-1A) and the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen. According to this NCRB report data, out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of the total crimes," Kejriwal said citing the data.

LG Saxena responded to the Chief Minister and said that it has become habit to politicise crime.

"I take this opportunity to highlight that politicizing crime has almost become a habit these days and you would appreciate, while this provides no solution at all, it does subject the victim and their family to avoidable agony, apart from encouraging crime. In this regard, I am sure, that the issue of an unfortunate rape in 2012 raised by you to politically target the then Chief Minister, will serve as an eye opener and conscience knocker for you," the LG wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

