Delhi: Congress appoints coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha seats to restructure party

The Congress party on Monday appointed coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to help restructure the party in the national capital. The coordinators will submit their reports in the next 15 days, after which the party will decide on the next phase of the exercise. Each coordinator will be assisted by three other leaders to list names for block and district presidents. The party also plans to set up district and block Congress committees, each of which will have two mandals.

The seven coordinators are:

Rahul Richchariya for Chandni Chowk

Ghulam Hussain Khalak for South Delhi

Sunny Malik for Northwest Delhi

Chiman Bhai Vinjhuda for Northeast Delhi

Hakubha Jadeja for New Delhi

Sanjeev Sharma for East Delhi

Uma Shankar Pandey for West Delhi

The Congress has been out of power in Delhi for over a decade. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all seven seats in the city. The Congress also drew a blank in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, which were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The party's new president in Delhi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, said, "AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria has appointed some coordinators, and each coordinator will have three leaders to help them list names for block and district presidents. Our aim is to restructure the whole organisation and this is the first phase of the exercise."

"The coordinators will submit their reports to us in the next 15 days. We will counter-check the report and decide on the next phase accordingly," he said.

The Congress's restructuring efforts come at a time when the party is facing an existential crisis across the country. The party has been losing elections at the national and state levels, and its membership has been declining. The party is also facing internal divisions and leadership challenges.

