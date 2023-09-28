'They can't break me': Kejriwal targets BJP over CBI probe into renovation of his bungalow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier on Wednesday had registered a preliminary enquiry to look into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Following this, the AAP convenor on Thursday "welcomed" the CBI's preliminary inquiry and asserted that nothing will come out of it as there "is nothing wrong".

"The prime minister is nervous", said Kejriwal

The Delhi CM also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed the action showed his "nervousness". Reacting to the CBI action, Kejriwal told reporters, "The prime minister is nervous. This shows his nervousness. The inquiry against me is nothing new. So far, inquiries have been conducted against me in more than 50 cases in the last eight years."

"It was said that Kejriwal committed scam in building schools, bus scam, liquor scam, road scam, water scam, electricity scam. I may have faced the maximum number of inquiries in the world. Welcome this new inquiry. Nothing was found in any case. Nothing will be found in this also. What will you get when there is nothing wrong?" he said.

BJP on CBI probe into renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari at a press conference here said the CBI probe would disclose the facts related to the tendering process of Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal said, "What else can be expected from a fourth-pass king? Just keep playing the game of inquiry-inquiry for 24 hours, or keep giving speeches. Don't do any work. He wants me to bow down before him. But I am not going to bow down before them, even if they conduct as many fake inquiries as they want or file as many cases as they want."

"I also challenge him - just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he resign for conducting a false inquiry?" the chief minister said.