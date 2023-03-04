Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi-Ashram flyover extension: Opening date, significance and more

Ashram flyover extension news: Delhi commuters can soon rejoice as the long-awaited Ashram flyover extension is set to be inaugurated on March 06, 2023. The six-lane flyover extension, which is 1,425 meters long, is expected to benefit around 13,500 vehicles during peak hours and reduce the travel time between Delhi and Noida. Project is estimated to have incurred a total cost of Rs 128.25 crore.

The construction of the flyover extension began in June 2020 after receiving approval from the Cabinet. As per reports, 95% of the work has been completed, and the remaining work is in the advanced stage and likely to be completed in the next few days.

The Ashram flyover witnesses heavy traffic on all days as the Mathura Road and the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway are connected to it. The flyover extension is expected to provide smoother vehicular movement, allowing passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, will inaugurate the flyover extension, which will benefit office-goers, students, patients, and others who have to travel between Delhi and Noida. The passengers traveling from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi often face congestion while traveling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection.

The Delhi government has planned to spend Rs 4,500 crore in the first year of the implementation of the project to transform the state of roads in the national capital. After that, the government will spend Rs 2,000 crore every year on road development.

