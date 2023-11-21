Delhi’s air quality unchanged, falls under ‘Very Poor’ category for fourth day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution

Delhi pollution: The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the fourth day in a trot on Tuesday morning (November 21), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI between 350 and 400, falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category. The city has been witnessing the same air quality for the last few days with AQI hovering around the same mark. The AQI yesterday evening was 348 at 4 pm.

AQI in different areas in Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 375

Ashok Vihar: 361

Dwarka Sector 8: 389

ITO: 353

Jahangirpuri: 399

Najafgarh: 342

North Campus DU: 347

Punjabi Bagh: 413

RK Puram: 372

Rohini: 395

Shadipur: 345

Vivek Vihar: 354

Wazirpur: 396

AQI in Noida

Sector 125: 335

Sector 62: 338

Sector 1: 316

Sector 116: 369

(With ANI inputs)