Delhi’s air quality unchanged, falls under ‘Very Poor’ category for fourth day

Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Delhi woke up to fourth morning in a trot with 'Very Poor' air quality on Tuesday. The city's AQI has been hovering around the below 400 mark for the last few days.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 9:00 IST
Delhi pollution: The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the fourth day in a trot on Tuesday morning (November 21), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI between 350 and 400, falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category. The city has been witnessing the same air quality for the last few days with AQI hovering around the same mark. The AQI yesterday evening was 348 at 4 pm.

AQI in different areas in Delhi:

  • Anand Vihar: 375
  • Ashok Vihar: 361
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 389
  • ITO: 353
  • Jahangirpuri: 399
  • Najafgarh: 342
  • North Campus DU: 347
  • Punjabi Bagh: 413
  • RK Puram: 372
  • Rohini: 395
  • Shadipur: 345
  • Vivek Vihar: 354
  • Wazirpur: 396

AQI in Noida

  • Sector 125: 335
  • Sector 62: 338
  • Sector 1: 316
  • Sector 116: 369

(With ANI inputs)

