Delhi: 23-year-old woman's body found stuffed in bag in Vishwas Nagar

A 23-year-old woman's body was found stuffed in a bag spotted in Vishwas Nagar, said Delhi Police officials on Sunday.

"A PCR call was received about a suspicious bag in a room in Vishwas Nagar. Upon receiving the call, the police along with the forensic team reached the spot. The spot was forensically examined and upon opening the bag the strangulated body of a woman (23) was recovered. A case under appropriate sections is being registered. Further investigation is underway, said the police officials.

Delhi: Woman bites off husband's ear in Sultanpuri

In another incident, a woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in the Sultanpuri area of outer district here, police said on Sunday. The 45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery. The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment. An FIR has been registered against the woman following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

