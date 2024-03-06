CNG prices reduced in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates in Noida, Ghaziabad, other regions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

CNG price reduced: The price for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been reduced in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2.50, effective from midnight March 6.

The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, March 7, 2024, IGL said. Check out the new rates:

CNG rates in Delhi-NCR after price cut

In Delhi, the price has been reduced from Rs 76.59 per kg to Rs 74.09 per kg.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the price has been reduced to Rs 78.70 per kg from Rs 81.20 per kg.

In Gurugram, the price has been reduced from Rs 82.62 to Rs 80.12 per kg.

In Rewari, the price has been reduced to Rs 78.70 per kg from Rs 81.20 per kg.

On Tuesday, State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg in Mumbai.

In a late evening statement, the company said the prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

The CNG price now offers savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, the statement said.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it added.

