Bribe case: LG refers matter to Delhi Speaker for prosecution sanction against MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena referred the bribe case of granting sanction for the prosecution of Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi to the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday. Tripathi is accused of demanding Rs 90 lakh bribe for securing an Aam Aadmi Party ticket to a woman ticket aspirant in the 2022 MCD elections.

In November 2022, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to Shiv Shankar Pandey, who is the personal assistant to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested three people including Om Singh and Shiv Shankar Pandey along with another person Prince Raghuvanshi in the matter. All three accused were arrested for allegedly taking Rs 90 lakh from a party worker for a ticket in the MCD elections 2022, officials of the anti-corruption branch said.

What was the case?

The police informed that the complainant Gopal Khari approached ACB with the grievance that he met with Akhilesh Pati Tripathi with the request to secure the ticket for AAP Councilor from ward number 69 of Kamla Nagar for his wife Shobha Khari. The complainant has alleged that the accused demanded Rs 90 lakh for the same and he had already paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, while the remaining Rs 35 lakh was to be paid after receiving the ticket, the police said. Khari added that later, he could not find his wife's name in the November 12 released list of candidates, says the police.

