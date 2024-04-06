Atishi comes hard of probing agency, says, 'ED did nothing about money trial going to BJP account'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Minister Atishi addresses press conference

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi in a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), amid the current political storm over the Delhi excise policy, on Saturday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being biased towards the saffron brigade.

Addressing a presser over the issue, Atishi slammed the ED for not taking stringent actions against the BJP, even after strong evidence of a money trial in the excise policy case came into notice. She highlighted businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy's alleged transfer of money (trial) into the BJP 's account.

Levelling the allegations, the senior AAP leader said, "On March 21, 2024, for the first time, the evidence of a money trial in a liquor scam came into being. When raids and even arrests have been made just on the possibilities of the money trial, how many arrests, summons and raids have been done by the ED in the last 16 days when the evidence is there. The ED did nothing as this money trial is going to the BJP account from the liquor trader Sharat Reddy... When the money trial of Rs 55 crore is going to the BJP from the south lobby of the liquor trader, when will ED make the BJP accused of it. I asked ED, when the president of BJP, JP Nadda will get a summon, when there will be a raid on him and when he will be arrested?"

It is pertinent to note that the attack by the AAP comes in light of the recent revelations that accused Reddy's (now turned approver in the case) firms paid BJP Rs 55 crore through electoral bonds.

Further, during the presser, the Delhi Minister also claimed that AAP leaders' are innocent in the 'so-called liquor scam'.

"The ED has been investigating the money trail in this so-called liquor scam. The ED is still investigating the money trail linked to any leader of AAP, but they didn't get a single penny of proceeds of crime from any AAP leader. The Supreme Court has continuously asked the ED where the money trail is linked to AAP?... But ED has no answer for this. Justice Sanjiv Khanna says the money trail has not been proven, it's debatable. But many AAP leaders have been arrested in this case even after no money trail," she added.



