Arvind Kejriwal leaves for 10-day Vipassana session, to skip ED's summon in liquor policy case tomorrow

The AAP dubbed the Delhi excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 14:25 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor left for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday. He went to an undisclosed location for the course, a day after the winter session of the Delhi Assembly concluded as per the schedule and also, a day before ED's date to question him in the liquor policy case. Every year, Kejriwal goes for a 10-day Vipassana course and this year he will do so from December 19 to 30, the officials said.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being. The chief minister has been practising Vipassana for a long and has been to several places, including Bengaluru and Jaipur, in the past years to practise the ancient meditation system.

BJP scared of Kejriwal: AAP on ED's summon

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's AAP questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi CM and said the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.

"Lawyers are examining the ED's notice and such steps will be taken that are legally correct," the AAP said in a statement, adding its legal team would reply to the notice.

The Enforcement Directorate notice to the AAP chief has asked him to appear before the agency on December 21.

AAP leaders said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain. 

"Everyone knows the Chief Minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.

