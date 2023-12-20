Rajya Sabha Chairman mimicry row: 'I had no intention to hurt anyone,' says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : X TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who triggered a massive outrage after mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, gave a clarification on his act saying he had no intention to hurt anyone.

Banerjee said it was never his intention to hurt anyone asserting Dhankhar is much senior to him and they share the same profession as lawyer.

"I don't know why he took it upon his shoulders. My question is, if he has taken it upon himself, does he behave like this in the Rajya Sabha?" asked Banerjee.

Row emerges because Rahul Gandhi filmed it: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, while speaking with reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said the row on her Banerjee's mimicry snowballed as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filmed it. Had he (Gandhi) not filmed it, no one would have noticed it, she added.

Meanwhile, NDA MPs today stood for an hour in Rajya Sabha in solidarity with Dhankhar amid protest by opposition members in the Upper House.

PM Modi speaks to Dhankhar

In response to the controversial mimicry incident on the parliamentary premises, PM Modi called the Vice President to convey his disappointment. Dhankhar conveyed to the Prime Minister that such incidents wouldn't deter him from performing his duty and upholding constitutional principles.

Despite the personal hurt caused by the mimicry, Dhankhar emphasised his commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution. The incident involved Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recording a video while Banerjee mimicked the Vice President.

President Murmu voices concern

President Droupadi Murmu also voiced her dismay over the incident. In a tweet, President Murmu stated, "I was dismayed to see how our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy."

The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue and seeking the revocation of the suspension of opposition members in the house.

