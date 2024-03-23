Arvind Kejriwal challenges his arrest, ED custody in Delhi High Court, seeks immediate hearing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED in liquor policy scam case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and ED remand in the liquor policy scam case.

Kejriwal has challenged his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22, 2024 before the High Court.

In his plea, Kejriwal has challenged that his arrest and the remand order are illegal and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately.

An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Kejriwal arrested in Delhi liquor policy scam case

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night from his residence after ED officials reached his house with a search warrant. After almost two hours of questioning, the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested and produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

The probing agency had sought for a 10-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal but the court granted only for six days till March 28.

ED accuses Kejriwal as 'kingpin' of Delhi liquor policy

The Enforcement Directorate has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy case in collusion with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, leaders and other persons.

Kejriwal was directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to "favour certain persons" and also involved in the "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange of favours granting in the said policy, the probe agency claimed.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the 'South Group' and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the 'South Group'.

"Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA," the agency said.

