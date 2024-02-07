'PM Modi knows only CM Kejriwal can challenge him, so...': Atishi on ED raids | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference on ED raids in New Delhi.

Delhi government minister Atishi voiced strong objections against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging aggressive raid tactics during a recent operation targeting the personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to Atishi, the raids spanned over 16 hours and resulted in the seizure of two Gmail account downloads and three mobile phones belonging to the chief minister's personal secretary and his family. In a significant move, Atishi addressed the media once more today, potentially revealing further details regarding her allegations against the ED.

Atishi accuses PM Modi of targeting Kejriwal

In a charged statement, Atishi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating the raids as a means to suppress political dissent. She asserted that PM Modi perceives Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a formidable challenger and the primary voice of opposition against his administration.

"...After 16 hours of raids, ED took two Gmail account downloads of the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary. Then they took three mobile phones belonging to CM's Personal Secretary and his family...PM Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," said Atishi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate initiated searches at the residences and offices of individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, as part of an investigation into allegations of funds misappropriation. Official sources revealed that the raids were conducted in connection with accusations of routing bribes obtained from irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process as election funds to the AAP.

Targeted locations

The premises of Bibhav Kumar, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, the office of party Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer N D Gupta, and chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal, among others linked to the AAP, were subject to thorough searches by ED officials. The agency's actions signify an escalation in the ongoing probe into financial irregularities within the party.

ED refutes deletion claims

Responding to claims of audio recordings being "deleted" from a suspect's statement in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy, ED sources refuted the allegations. They clarified that the interrogation footage was recorded solely in video format due to the absence of audio recording capabilities in the CCTV system at the time. The addition of audio recordings to the interrogation process was implemented only in October last year, sources added, dismissing accusations of tampering with evidence.