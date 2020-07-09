Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aides shot dead in encounter; 6 accomplices, 2 cops arrested

Image Source : PTI Police have shot dead two close aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, who is on the run since July 3 when the gangster and his henchmen caught a police party in ambush and killed 8 policemen

A close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, identified as Ranbir alias Babban Shukla was shot dead by the police late on Wednesday, as the crackdown on the mafia continues. Babban, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter in Etawah by a joint team of UP Police and Special Task Force. In yet another development, another close aide of Vikas Dubey identified as Prabhat Mishra was killed by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter near Kanpur. Prabhat was arrested by Haryana Police on Wednesday and was being brought to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand for further interrogation when he tried to escape from police custody and was shot dead.

The police have also arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars in connection with the ambush which killed eight police personnel last week.

Vikas Dubey is on the run since July 3 when the gangster and his henchmen caught a police party in ambush and killed 8 policemen. The encounter took place in Kanpur District in Uttar Pradesh.

A high alert was sounded in Noida on Wednesday, while heavy police presence was deployed in Film City in Noida's Sector 16, which comprises of major media houses.

Reports suggest that Vikas Dubey is in Noida. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

The Bahraich police have also launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas and are intensively checking vehicles in the region amid intelligence inputs that gangster Vikas Dubey may escape to the neighbouring country.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal.

Accordingly, an intensive manhunt has been launched in the Indo-Nepal border area in coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and in jungle areas on the border with Forest Department officials, he said.

The police in coordination with SSB have launched manhunt in Rupaideeh, Murtiha, Sujauli and Motipur police station areas and thoroughly checking all the vehicles, he said, adding the hunt for the fugitive gangster was going on in the forest areas as well.

Mishra said even the Nepal Police has been contacted for the arrest of the gangster.

He said photographs of Dubey has been made available to all gram pradhans of border villages and shared on Whatsapp groups of police.

The pictures have also been pasted at all main crossings to help people identify him, the SP added.

Image Source : PTI Faridabad: Close aides of absconding criminal Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter, after being arrested by police, in Faridabad, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. One of the aide Prabhat, reportedly, accompanied Dubey from Kanpur to Faridabad.

Gangsters' assets worth over Rs 77 lakh attached: Noida Police

Meanwhile, properties of gangsters worth Rs 77.7 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, as the crackdown on the mafia continued in the region, officials said.

The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said.

"Three trucks worth Rs 36 lakh belonging to Sumit Bhati, two trucks and a scooter totalling Rs 29.70 lakh of Satbir Bansal and a truck of Sinhraj which is pegged worth Rs 12 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday," a senior officer said.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth around Rs 14 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gang, and others have been attached in the latest clampdown, according to police officials.

The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

