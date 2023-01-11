Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: Woman ends life following argument with husband in Budaun.

Budaun crime news : A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide following an argument with her husband over phone in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday (January 11). According to the police, the body of the woman was found hanging late Tuesday (January 10) night at her house in Chitaura Dhanaura village in the Allahpur police station area of the district.

The family members of the woman told police that she had an argument with her husband over phone shortly before she took the extreme step. The body has been sent for postmortem examination and police are investigating the matter, Station House Officer Arjun Singh said.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly ended his life by hanging in Sultanpur district of the state. According to the police, Ghanshyam Yadav, 35, killed himself Tuesday after his wife left for her parents' home along with their two young children.

Yadav, a resident of Birdhaura village in the Baldirai police station area, was mentally ill, police said, quoting villagers. A police officer said the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)

