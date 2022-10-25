Gujarat: Argument over bursting crackers turns into riots in Vadodara, petrol bombs hurled

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Vadodara riots: A petty argument over bursting crackers on Diwali turned into violent clashes between two groups in Vadodara. A minor issue escalated into a fierce stone pelting and vandalism. Petrol bombs were also hurled at the police party that had reached there to control the situation.

The situation is under control at present and an intense combing and patrolling is underway in the Panigate locality. Police are scanning CCTV installed in and around the area to identify the miscreants.

As many as 19 people have been apprehended so far, a police official said.

Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality nearly an hour after the clash broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya said.

Earlier in June 2022, there was violence in Anand district's Borsad area. The tension between two groups was triggered after a dispute over land near a temple. The police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.

