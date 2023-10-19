UP: Man found dead in Sambhal, police book his son for murder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A man was found dead in UP's Sambhal district

The Uttar Pradesh Police booked a man for the alleged murder of his father, police said on Thursday. A case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's family, they said.

The body was recovered from a farm in Bharkauli village late on Wednesday evening, they added. "Late night, a body was found in a farm near highway in Bharkauli village under Dhanari police station area.

The person was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon," Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said. The SP added that the deceased was later identified as Rakesh Kumar (42), a resident of Bharkauli village. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased who suspected that Rakesh was killed by his son Satyendra, police have registered a murder case against him, the SP said. Police said a dog squad was sent to the spot, and nearby CCTV cameras are being examined. Three teams have been formed to nab Satyendra, they added.

