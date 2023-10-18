Jabalpur: Two-year-old girl accidentally choked to death by her aunt for crying

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrested the accused woman

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl went missing and was later found dead at her aunt's house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The official on Wednesday said the girl filed missing report with the police. Subsequently, the police launched a search operation. When the building where the victim used to live was searched, the body was found on the first floor where her aunt lives with her husband.

"Yesterday a man namely Shakil Mansoori gave a complaint that his 2-year-old daughter was missing. A search operation was conducted at their premises and later the body of the child was found on the first floor of Mansoori's house, where the child's aunt Afsana and her husband stay," Jabalpur ASP Priyanka Shukla said.

Shukla said during the interrogation, Afsana admitted that the child came upstairs and she asked the child to go down after feeding her but the child did not obey and she slapped the child.

"When the child started crying, Afsana covered the child's mouth and nose to stop her from crying and this led to the death of the child and she hid the body under the sofa," the ASP elaborated.

A murder case could be registered in this case after the post-mortem report comes, she added.

