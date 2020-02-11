Suspecting affair, wife burns sleeping husband with hot oil

A city-based woman poured simmering hot oil on her sleeping husband suspecting infidelity, a police officer said on Monday. Manjunath, 40, who works with a private company, suffered 50 per cent burns as his wife Padma, a homemaker, poured hot oil on him.

"We have arrested Padma. However, we are suspecting that she is mentally unstable," Yeshwantpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Reddy told IANS.

The bickering couple used to have fights regularly over a suspected affair and fought on Saturday as well.

At around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Padma spilled a litre of hot oil on her husband and fled the home with her children.

A screaming Manjunath ran out of home and was rushed to the Victoria hospital by his neighbours.

Though out of danger, Manjunath suffered burns on his shoulder, face and hands.

According to the police, Manjunath and Padma have been married for nine years and have two children. The live in Yeshwantpur's Mohankumar Nagar.