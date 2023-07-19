Rajasthan shocker: Goons slit throat of four members of family, including infant, then set them ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Four members of a family were killed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

In a shocking incident, four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were brutally killed on Wednesday in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to police, the assailants first slit the throats of the family members and then set their hut afire early in the morning in Cheria village of the Osian area. When neighbours noticed the fire, they called the police. The police personnel initiated an inquiry into the matter.

A relative of the family has been taken into custody and was being questioned, said Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur, Jainarayan Sher.

DGP Umesh Mishra has instructed ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN to go to Osian to monitor the case. Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said preliminary investigation in the case pointed to some family dispute.

Those killed were identified as Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari (50), their daughter-in-law Dhapu (23) and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Yadav said police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

A dog squad and a forensic team were also roped in to gather evidence, he added.

"We are not sure about the cause of the killings but it certainly was not a theft case. We believe that the killers had come with the sole objective of murder," Yadav said.

Poonaram's son had left for work in a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night, locals said.

Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh and other officials visited the spot. As per the primary probe, Pooraram's nephew is the prime suspect in the case. He has been rounded up, police said.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi informed the House during Zero Hour that the state government will give a statement on the incident at 5 pm.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said Jodhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, yet crimes are happening in the district.

He alleged that the Marwar region has become a hub of drugs, demanding stern action to control the situation.

Beniwal said people involved in such heinous crimes should be eliminated in "encounters".

"The incident of Jodhpur is heart-wrenching. If the accused involved in the case are not arrested within 24 hours, our party will launch an agitation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Delhi: Mob thrashes pilot, husband after they torture 10-year-old domestic help | WATCH