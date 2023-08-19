Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. 6-year-old raped girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, one held

6-year-old raped girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, one held

According to officials, the crime was committed under Pali police station limits on August 15.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bhopal Published on: August 19, 2023 21:52 IST
Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a
Image Source : FILE Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a child in Madhya Pradesh.

An 18-year-old was arrested by the police on allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, an official said on Saturday.

The crime was committed under Pali police station limits on August 15, the official said. The child's family was a tenant in the house of the accused, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the accused has completed 18 years of age. The accused was arrested on Friday, he said.

ALSO READ | Woman allegedly strangled to death by parents, brother in Gurugram

ALSO READ | Delhi shocker! Woman kills live-in partner's 11-year-old son, stuffs body in bed box

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News