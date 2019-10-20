Ahmedabad court grants 72 hour transit remand for Kamlesh Tiwari murder accused

Kamlesh Tiwari

A court in Ahmedabad has granted 72 hour transit remand for Kamlesh Tiwari murder accused.

Gujarat: A court in Ahmedabad has granted 72 hours transit remand for the three accused in #KamleshTiwari murder case. pic.twitter.com/hWIIHLuF5G — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

The gruesome murder of the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party at his home in Khurshed Bagh in Lucknow has created outrage with demands for swift justice and allegations of police inaction.

Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally murdered at his home at Khursheda Bagh in Lucknow on Friday afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Saturday said that the assailants were allowed to meet Tiwari by the security personnel posted at his residence after Tiwari gave the nod.

The killers sat with Tiwari, sipped tea, ate food and then the personal aide of Tiwari and his son were sent to the market to purchase something, and it was during this period that Tiwari was murdered, he said.

"The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans will be crushed," he told reporters

