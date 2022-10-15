Jamshedpur: Class 9 student sets herself on fire after teacher forces to remove clothes; protests erupt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Student sets herself on fire after being 'forced to remove clothes' by teacher

Highlights A teacher reportedly suspected that the student was copying from paper chits hidden in her uniform

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members with severe burn injuries

Her mother said she could not bear the humiliation and set herself ablaze

A Class 9 student of a girls' school in Jamshedpur allegedly set herself on fire after she was "forced to remove clothes" by a teacher who reportedly suspected that she was copying from paper chits hidden in her uniform to write exam, the police said.

The girl, who was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members with severe burn injuries, is currently fighting for life, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the girl, in a statement to the police, said that the woman invigilator humiliated her and made her remove clothes in a room adjacent to the classroom to check if she was hiding the chits in the uniform, despite strong resistance on her part.

A complaint has been filed against the teacher and the matter was being looked into, the officer added.

Her mother, too, said that the teenager could not bear the humiliation and set herself ablaze, shortly after returning from school.

Despite efforts, school authorities could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, enraged over the incident, locals took to the streets to protest against the incident.

Many of them said that they would visit the school and seek action against the "erring" teacher.

