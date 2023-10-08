Ghaziabad: 7-year-old girl smothered to death by relative for resisting molestation

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a relative when she resisted a molestation attempt in Ghaziabad. The accused was arrested by the police.

The police on Sunday said the girl, who had come to her maternal uncle's house in Kaila Bhatta area, was smothered to death by the accused when she resisted him for touching her inappropriately.

According to the complaint filed by her kin, a relative took her with him on the pretext of giving her some eatables on the terrace of the adjoining house on Friday night. He started touching her inappropriately on the terrace. When she objected, he covered her mouth which caused her death.

DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal said the accused fled the spot when the girl fell unconscious.

The victim was found unconscious by the family and the maternal uncle took her to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

(With PTI inputs)

