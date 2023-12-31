Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old man kills elderly mother in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The weapon used in the killing and Shahrukh's blood-stained clothes have also been found, police said.

In a shocking incident a 25-year-old man killed his elderly mother in Loni area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday. Shahrukh allegedly hit his 63-year-old mother Dilshad Begum on her face and neck with a sharp weapon, killing her, they said.

Three hours later, Shahrukh reached the police outpost and alleged that a neighbour in his Aman Vihar Colony had murdered his mother.

However, the police found discrepancies in his statement and began his interrogation. During this, Shahrukh confessed to killing Begum and was arrested, ACP (Loni), Surya Bali Maurya said.

The weapon used in the killing and Shahrukh's blood-stained clothes have also been found, he said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused often assaulted his mother for money to meet his drinking and drug addictions.

Two years ago, he had taken Rs 3 lakh from her on the pretext of setting up a business. However, he returned home after a few months and resumed taking money from Begum. The woman's body has been sent post-mortem, Maurya said.

(With inputs from PTI)

