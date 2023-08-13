Elderly couple tied up, robbed at their Mumbai residence; woman dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A police probe is underway into the matter

An elderly woman died after robbers tied her hands and put cello tape on her face in Tardeo, Mumbai, police officials said on Sunday. Three robbers barged into the house of an elderly couple and tied both of them with a rope and put cello tape on their faces. During this loot, the elderly woman died due to suffocation.

An official said that the accused tied the hands and feet of the elderly couple and looted jewlerry from their house. Madan Mohan Agarwal, 75, who lives in this house, was leaving the house for morning walk at around 6.30 am when three unknown persons pushed him and held him and his wife hostage for hours.

After looting all the valuables from the house, the accused left the two tying.

Agarwal managed to reach the door despite his hands and feet being tied and called the neighbours, who immediately informed the Tardeo police, an officer said.

The police reached the spot and took the couple to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared Surekha (the woman) brought dead.

