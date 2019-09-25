Five men kill e-rickshaw driver in UP's Shamli

Five men allegedly killed a 45-year-old e-rickshaw driver and stole his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Shripal.

The incident took place on the Budhana-Hurmajpur road in Kandhla area on Tuesday, when the assailants strangled Shripal to death and fled with his e-rickshaw, Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhakar Kentura said.

He said a case has been registered against the five men and one of them, identified as Rizwan, has been arrested. The other four accused are absconding and a search for them is on, the SHO said. Shripal's body has been sent for post-mortem.

ALSO READ | CCTV video shows how 59-year-old woman was murdered in East Delhi