12 more arrests in Pak's Kasur minor rape-murder case

Twelve more suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape and brutal murder of three minor boys in Pakistan's Kasur town, the media reported on Monday.

With the 12 arrests made on Sunday, the total number of people in custody has now reached 20 and all the suspects belong to the town's Chunian tehsil, where the remains of the three victims were found on September 17, Dawn news reported.

The police also claimed to have done DNA profiling of over 450 suspects.

Kasur police had said the body of only one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found.

Another child was kidnapped from the same town on September 19.

n the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killing of children.

In January 2018, the body of a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered was found in a trash heap in the city.

